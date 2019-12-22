Watch Browns vs. Ravens: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cleveland

Current Records: Baltimore 12-2; Cleveland 6-8

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the contest hot, having won ten in a row.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Baltimore coming into their matchup against the New York Jets last Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Baltimore was the clear victor by a 42-21 margin over New York. QB Lamar Jackson had a dynamite game for the Ravens; he passed for five TDs and 212 passing yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 86 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 134.40.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 38-24 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals last week. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 17 carries.

Baltimore's win lifted them to 12-2 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 6-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens rank second in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 24 on the season. Less enviably, the Browns are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 15 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Browns.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.88

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.