Watch Browns vs. Ravens: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Browns vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore @ Cleveland
Current Records: Baltimore 12-2; Cleveland 6-8
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the contest hot, having won ten in a row.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Baltimore coming into their matchup against the New York Jets last Thursday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Baltimore was the clear victor by a 42-21 margin over New York. QB Lamar Jackson had a dynamite game for the Ravens; he passed for five TDs and 212 passing yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 86 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 134.40.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 38-24 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals last week. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 17 carries.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 12-2 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 6-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens rank second in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 24 on the season. Less enviably, the Browns are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 15 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Browns.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.88
Odds
The Ravens are a big 10-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baltimore have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Cleveland 40 vs. Baltimore 25
- Dec 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 17, 2017 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7
- Sep 18, 2016 - Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20
- Nov 30, 2015 - Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30
