WATCH: Cam Newton apologizes for sexist remarks: 'Extremely unacceptable'

A day after Cam Newton made sexist comments to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers quarterback apologized. On Thursday night, Newton apologized in a video that he posted to Twitter and Facebook. In that video, Newton called his comments "degrading and disrespectful to women."

Here's his entire statement:

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable. I'm a father to two beautiful daughters. And at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. And the fact that during this whole process, I've already lost sponsors and countless fans. I realize that the joke is really on me. And I've learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don't be like me. Be better than me. And to the reporters to the journalists to the moms -- super moms -- to the daughters, the sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you."

Below, you can watch him deliver his apology:

If you somehow missed the original story, here's what happened. During Newton's weekly press conference on Wednesday, Rodrigue asked Newton a question about Devin Funchess' route-running.

"I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well," Rodrigue said. "Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?"

Before he answered the question, Newton said that it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”



Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

Immediately after, Rodrigue addressed the incident on Twitter.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

According to Rodrigue, she also sought out Newton after his press conference. During their conversation, he did not apologize to her, as the Observer's Scott Fowler wrote:

She asked the quarterback if he really didn't think a female could understand routes. Newton said she wasn't really seeing specific routes when watching the game, she was just seeing if somebody was open. She argued that he didn't know what she saw nor how hard she had studied football, and that maybe the two of them needed to have a deeper conversation. Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear "reporters" talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters. Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues. Rodrigue ended by asking Newton -- whom she had introduced herself to on the first day of her employment with The Observer in October 2016 -- if he knew her name after she had covered the team almost every day for the past year. Newton said he did not. "Jourdan Rodrigue, Charlotte Observer," she said, and then walked away.

In the aftermath, the Panthers issued a statement that did not include an apology. On Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera admitted that Newton "made a mistake." Dannon Oikos also dropped him as an endorser.

Until Thursday night, Newton remained silent on the incident.