WATCH: Cam Newton gives sexist answer to female reporter, gets ripped on Twitter

Cam Newton is apparently amazed that there are women out there who know anything about football.

During the quarterback's weekly press conference on Wednesday, things got awkward after Newton basically laughed at the fact that a female reporter was asking him a question.

The question came from Jourdan Rodrigue, who serves as the Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer.

"I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well," Rodrigue said. "Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?"

Newton responded to the question by smiling.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," Newton said. "It's funny."

You can see video of the exchange below.

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”



Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

It was definitely an awkward response from Newton, and Rodrigue was rightfully offended that she couldn't get the same treatment during the press conference that her male colleagues received.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue said she actually tried to clear things up with Newton, but things only got worse from there.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

After making the remarks, Newton came under instant fire on Twitter. Female reporters from all across the country quickly came to Rodrigue's defense.

Every female sports reporter has encountered a neanderthal like Cam Newton over the course of her career. They go low. We go high. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2017

Oh come on. Welcome to 2017 Cam Newton, women have been covering sports for decades. @JourdanRodrigue deserves better than that. https://t.co/ofeu23Xq6J — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 4, 2017

Reminder: My female colleagues and I have run the same number of college/NFL routes as most of our male colleagues. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) October 4, 2017

Ladies - do not feel forced into defending our sports knowledge. This is on Cam Newton - NOT ON US. Unacceptable in 2017 to go back to this — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) October 4, 2017

What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017

The fact that Newton showed complete disregard for a female trying to do her job is a bad look for the him, the Panthers and the NFL. The league regularly touts the fact that nearly half its audience is female, which is probably why it strongly denounced Newton's actions on Wednesday night.

"The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league," the league said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. "They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

Although Newton hasn't apologized for his actions, he did offer some "regret" through a team statement.

"I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words," the Panthers said in a statement. "We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."