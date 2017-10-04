WATCH: Cam Newton gives sexist answer to female reporter, gets ripped on Twitter
Cam Newton thought it was 'funny' that a female reporter asked him a football question
Cam Newton is apparently amazed that there are women out there who know anything about football.
During the quarterback's weekly press conference on Wednesday, things got awkward after Newton basically laughed at the fact that a female reporter was asking him a question.
The question came from Jourdan Rodrigue, who serves as the Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer.
"I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well," Rodrigue said. "Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?"
Newton responded to the question by smiling.
"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," Newton said. "It's funny."
You can see video of the exchange below.
Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”— Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017
Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV
It was definitely an awkward response from Newton, and Rodrigue was rightfully offended that she couldn't get the same treatment during the press conference that her male colleagues received.
Rodrigue said she actually tried to clear things up with Newton, but things only got worse from there.
After making the remarks, Newton came under instant fire on Twitter. Female reporters from all across the country quickly came to Rodrigue's defense.
The fact that Newton showed complete disregard for a female trying to do her job is a bad look for the him, the Panthers and the NFL. The league regularly touts the fact that nearly half its audience is female, which is probably why it strongly denounced Newton's actions on Wednesday night.
"The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league," the league said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. "They do not reflect the thinking of the league."
Although Newton hasn't apologized for his actions, he did offer some "regret" through a team statement.
"I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words," the Panthers said in a statement. "We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."
