Cam Newton's sexist comments just cost him an endorsement from Dannon yogurt

The regrettable, sexist remarks made by Cam Newton on Wednesday, along with his unwillingness to apologize for said remarks, are costing the Panthers quarterback in his wallet.

Less than 24 hours after Newton said it was "funny" that a "female" would ask him about specific routes run by Devin Funchess, Newton has been dropped by Dannon Oikos as an endorser.

The yogurt company said it was "shocked and disheartened" by Newton's comments in a statement to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton to Jordan Rodrigue, which we perceive as as sexist and disparaging to all women," the statement read. "It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

Newton's comments were, undeniably, sexist. For those that somehow missed them, he was asked by Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer about routes run by Funchess against the Patriots in Week 4.

"I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well," Rodrigue said. "Devin Funchess has really seemed to embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards, does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?"

Without rehashing the whole thing, that's just a good question for a midweek press conference from a local reporter who has been covering Newton for over a year. Newton responded like a jerk.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," Newton said. "It's funny."

Video of the exchange here, because the words don't really give his attitude towards Rodrigue justice.

Generally everyone on Twitter agreed it was unprofessional way to approach a reasonable question, while the NFL called the comments "just plain wrong and disrespectful."

One of Newton's main sponsors, Dannon, clearly agreed. Newton decided not to apologize to Rodrigue, but he might have to change his tune now that a sponsor has decided to hit him where it hurts the most: his wallet.