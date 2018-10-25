Watch Carolina vs. Baltimore: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Panthers vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Carolina 4-2; Baltimore 4-3
What to Know
Baltimore will challenge Carolina on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Baltimore going off at just a 2-point favorite.
After flying high against Tennessee two weeks ago, Baltimore came back down to earth. Baltimore had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the team lost 24-23 to New Orleans. Baltimore got a solid performance out of Joe Flacco, who passed for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Flacco.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Carolina beat Philadelphia 21-17.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. In their victory, Carolina relied heavily on Cam Newton, who passed for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ravens are a slight 2 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: NFL fires official after miss
In the Super Bowl era, this appears to be the first time an official has been let go during...
-
NFL survivor, knockout picks for Week 8
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 8 football survivor...
-
TNF: Here's why the Texans will win
Everything you need to know about a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls
-
Week 8 NFL odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
How are NFL trades affecting fantasy?
Heath Cummings and Kelly Stewart join Will Brinson to talk fantasy and gambling ahead of Week...
-
Texans vs Dolphins odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Dolphins vs. Texans game 10,000 times