Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-5; Los Angeles 1-4

What to Know

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.17 points per game. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Jaguars and four for Los Angeles.

The contest between Jacksonville and the Detroit Lions this past Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Jacksonville falling 34-16 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. No one had a standout game offensively for Jacksonville, but QB Gardner Minshew led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-27. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Chargers, who fell 35-34 when the teams previously met in October of 2016. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Justin Herbert, who passed for four TDs and 264 yards on 34 attempts. Herbert's 64-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Mike Williams in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Jacksonville took a serious blow against the Chargers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 45-10. Can Jacksonville avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won three out of their last four games against Jacksonville.