Watch Cleveland vs. L.A. Chargers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Cleveland 2-2-1; L.A. Chargers 3-2

What to Know

The Chargers have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Chargers won their last match against Oakland, and it was the same story this time around. The Chargers captured a comfortable 26-10 win over Oakland. Among those leading the charge for the Chargers was Philip Rivers, who passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Rivers' name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Baltimore, sneaking past 12-9.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2-1 and the Chargers to 3-2. With a combined 872 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland is 4-1-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

L.A. Chargers has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cleveland.