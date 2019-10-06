Watch Eagles vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Eagles vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-2-0; N.Y. Jets 0-3-0
What to Know
The Jets are staring down a pretty large 14-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's matchup. They will take on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. The Jets are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
Two weeks ago, the Jets lost to New England by a decisive 30-14 margin. QB Luke Falk had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.45 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia gave up the first points against Green Bay last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. The Eagles walked away with a 34-27 win. For them, this is just revenge for the 27-13 loss they suffered against Green Bay the last time they faced one another Nov. 28 of 2016.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 2-2 while the Jets' defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 330.80 on average. But the Jets are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 158 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $140.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Jets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Philadelphia 24 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Burfict suspension likely to be upheld
Burfict earned a season-long suspension for his latest on-field incident, which earned an ejection
-
Broncos moving closer to fire sale
Chris Harris, Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe are among others who could be on the way out
-
Teams eye Green, skeptical Cincy deals
If the Bengals were to move forward with a fire sale, they could pull in a haul in draft capital
-
Jets become sellers after big offseason
Leonard Williams and Kelechi Osemele could be on the move, but what about star running back...
-
Six teams gearing up for trading frenzy
The run up to this year's deadline could be the most active we've seen in a long time
-
Payton's deal among pro sports' richest
Payton's extension goes well over the $10 million mark considered to be the ceiling for most...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too