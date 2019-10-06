Watch Eagles vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-2-0; N.Y. Jets 0-3-0

What to Know

The Jets are staring down a pretty large 14-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's matchup. They will take on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. The Jets are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago, the Jets lost to New England by a decisive 30-14 margin. QB Luke Falk had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.45 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia gave up the first points against Green Bay last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. The Eagles walked away with a 34-27 win. For them, this is just revenge for the 27-13 loss they suffered against Green Bay the last time they faced one another Nov. 28 of 2016.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 2-2 while the Jets' defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 330.80 on average. But the Jets are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 158 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Jets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.