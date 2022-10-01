Who's Playing

Chicago @ New York

Current Records: Chicago 2-1; New York 2-1

What to Know

The Chicago Bears will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Chicago should still be riding high after a win, while New York will be looking to right the ship.

This past Sunday, the Bears narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Houston Texans 23-20. Having forecasted a close victory for Chicago, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their RB Khalil Herbert was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 157 yards on 20 carries. Herbert's longest run was for 52 yards in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 11 points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos booted in three field goals, the longest a 50-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Dallas Cowboys this past Monday, falling 23-16. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Saquon Barkley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Bears' win brought them up to 2-1 while the Giants' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Chicago is stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 265 on average. New York's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 169.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won three out of their last five games against New York.