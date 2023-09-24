Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1, Las Vegas 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Steelers have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Steelers will be strutting in after a victory while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Monday, the Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Browns, but they still walked away with a 26-22 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for Pittsburgh who in their last game suffered a tough 30-7 loss.

WR George Pickens was the offensive standout of the match as he picked up 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pickens also made the highlight reel thanks to a 71-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas scored first but ultimately less than Buffalo in their matchup on Sunday. The Raiders took a serious blow against the Bills, falling 38-10. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Las Vegas: they've now lost three straight matchups with Buffalo.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Raiders weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 55 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Bills rushed for 183.

The Steelers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-7 record against the spread.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against Las Vegas in their previous matchup last December, sneaking past 13-10. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Steelers since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Las Vegas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.