Who's Playing

Denver @ Carolina

Current Records: Denver 3-7; Carolina 3-8

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Denver has a defense that allows only 17.1 points per game, so Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Broncos fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Las Vegas Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 22-16. Denver's only offensive touchdown came from RB Latavius Murray.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Baltimore Ravens last week, falling 13-3. One thing holding Carolina back was the mediocre play of RB D'Onta Foreman, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 24 yards on 11 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Denver came out ahead of the Panthers 32-27 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver won one game and tied two games in their last three contests with Carolina.