The frustration stemming from the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is now bleeding over into Pittsburgh Penguins games. During the Penguins' home-opener on Tuesday night, fans in PPG Paints Arena made their feelings about offensive coordinator Matt Canada very clear.

After an exciting offseason for the Penguins, which included acquiring Norris Trophy defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks, there was a lot of buzz about the team heading into opening night. While you might think that provided a distraction from the Steelers, local fans used it as an opportunity to target the Steelers' anemic offense.

During the second period, some sections of the arena broke out into a "Fire Canada" chant.

A "Fire Canada" chant has broken out here at the Penguins game pic.twitter.com/CeztxYWpv4 — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 11, 2023

Despite being tied for the AFC North lead, the Steelers' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories, and it is scoring just 15.8 points per game. That has led to some fans calling on head coach Mike Tomlin to make a change.

Last week, Canada acknowledged the offense wasn't up to par, and the lack of production from that side of the ball is costing them games.

"We've got to get production," Canada said, via the Tribune-Review. "It's a bottom-line business. Players are saying that, that's great, but ultimately, we've got to score more points. We've lost two games, one scoring seven, one scoring six. That's not good enough. We all know that. That's got to get better."

Ironically enough, the Penguins also failed to muster enough offense in their first game of the season. They were upset by the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 defeat.