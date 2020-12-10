Who's Playing

New England @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New England 6-6; Los Angeles 8-4

What to Know

The New England Patriots are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

New England got themselves on the board against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, but Los Angeles never followed suit. The Patriots claimed a resounding 45 to nothing win over the Chargers on the road. With New England ahead 28 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. New England QB Cam Newton did work as he passed for one TD and 69 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 48 yards.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 231 more yards than your opponent like Los Angeles did this past Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Arizona Cardinals 38-28. The Rams' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jared Goff, who passed for one TD and 351 yards on 47 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 148.50.

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

New England is now 6-6 while Los Angeles sits at 8-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: New England is stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only eight on the season. To make matters even worse for the Patriots, the Rams enter the game with only 14 passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. New England fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $116.00

Odds

The Rams are a 5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last six years.