Through 2 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Tennessee Titans have taken the lead. They are way out in front at halftime with a 21-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tennessee has enjoyed the tag-team combination of QB Ryan Tannehill and TE Geoff Swaim. The former has passed for one TD and 76 yards on 16 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, while the latter was on the other end of that TD. Tannehill has been efficient, with a passer rating of 123. The Titans have also gotten a nice defensive effort from DE Jeffery Simmons, who has taken down the quarterback three times.

Los Angeles has been led by RB Darrell Henderson, who so far has picked up 48 yards on the ground on eight carries.

This is tied with the least points Los Angeles has had yet this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Tennessee 6-2; Los Angeles 7-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Texans on the road last week as they won 38-22. The Rams relied on the efforts of RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 32 attempts. Henderson hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Tennessee's WR A.J. Brown was one of the most active players for the squad, catching ten passes for one TD and 155 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ryan Tannehill's 57-yard TD bomb to Brown in the second quarter.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 7-1 while the Titans sit at 6-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rams come into the contest boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 22. Tennessee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 7-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.