Through 2 Quarters

The Kansas City Chiefs can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They currently hold a slight 21-17 lead over the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City actually trail Baltimore in yards, but only by 57.

The Chiefs have enjoyed the tag-team combination of QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Demarcus Robinson. The former has passed for one TD and 179 yards on 17 attempts, while the latter was on the other end of that TD and has tacked on 43 yards receiving. Robinson hadn't helped his team much against the Cleveland Browns last week, so this is a nice turnaround for him.

Kansas City has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Baltimore

Current Records: Kansas City 1-0; Baltimore 0-1

Last Season Records: Baltimore 11-5; Kansas City 14-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Ravens nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 33-27. Baltimore's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Ty'Son Williams, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 235 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 86 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 140.10.

Meanwhile, Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cleveland Browns last week, but they still walked away with a 33-29 victory. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 337 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes' 75-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 1-0 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Kansas City's success rolls on or if Baltimore is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $114.95

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Kansas City have won all of the games they've played against Baltimore in the last seven years.