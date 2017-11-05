WATCH: Travis Kelce wins invisible sack race in Week 9's best TD celebration

One of the best things about the NFL in 2017 is that the league is finally allowing players to have fun with touchdown celebrations again. There are still a few things you can't do, but group celebrations are back, you can use the ball as a prop, and you can do a whole lot more that you couldn't just a year ago.

Of course, before you get to celebrate, you have to score a touchdown. Here's Travis Kelce burning Cowboys safety Byron Jones (who is just having a miserable day in this one) for a two-yard score on third-and-goal, then breaking out the best celebration of Week 9 -- and one of the best of the season.

Is that a sack race? YOU'RE DAMN RIGHT IT'S A SACK RACE.

Kelce's sack-racing form was clearly better than that of Tyreek Hill (No. 10) and DeMarcus Robinson (14), which is why he was the only one that actually crossed the finish line. Although, we should give credit to Hill and Robinson for synchronizing their mid-race falls. That was impressive as well.