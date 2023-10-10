The AFC South has been the tightest division in the NFL so far this season, with two teams at 2-3 and two at 3-2. Barring a tie, there will be a solo leader following Sunday's game between Jacksonville and Indianapolis during the Week 6 NFL schedule. The Jaguars are four-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds, but should you include Jacksonville in your Week 6 NFL bets? There are multiple heavy favorites in the Week 6 NFL spreads, with the Dolphins (vs. Panthers) and Bills (vs. Giants) both favored by more than 10 points.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-5) to cover on the road against the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco is looking like the best team in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season, with four of its five wins coming by at least 19 points. The 49ers added a 42-10 win over Dallas in Week 5, racking up 421 yards while holding Dallas to fewer than 200.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 24 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys, while running back Jordan Mason had 10 carries for 69 yards and a score. Purdy has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions this season, making it difficult for underdogs to upset the 49ers. Cleveland has lost two of its last three games, getting blown out by Baltimore, 28-3, its last time out.

The Browns could have trouble matching San Francisco's elite offense, which scores more than three touchdowns in the latest simulations. Star running back Christian McCaffrey finishes with over 100 total yards, helping San Francisco cover the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

