The Minnesota Vikings have dominated the Chicago Bears in recent years and the two NFC North rivals will collide during the Week 6 NFL schedule. The Vikings have won five of their last six meetings against the Bears. However, the Vikings will be without wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, which could be a major blow for Minnesota's offense. The latest Week 6 NFL odds list the Vikings as three-point favorites on the road, but should you include Minnesota in your Week 6 NFL bets?

Elsewhere on the Week 6 NFL schedule, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will visit Zach Wilson and the New York Jets as 6.5-point favorites in the NFL betting lines. Will Hurts lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Jets pull off the massive upset in Week 6 and demolish many NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) to cover on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The 49ers are loaded with playmakers and their defense is among the best in the NFL. San Francisco is giving up just 13.6 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

The 49ers held a potent Dallas Cowboys offense to just 10 points last week, forcing Dak Prescott to throw three interceptions. Linebacker Fred Warner recorded an interception, one sack, and eight total tackles. Offensively, the 49ers are led by running back Christian McCaffrey. The veteran ball-carrier has found the end zone in each of his last 14 games with the 49ers. In addition, San Francisco is 13-3 against the spread in its last 16 games, while the Browns have lost six of their last seven games played in October. SportsLine's model shows the 49ers covering the spread in more than 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

