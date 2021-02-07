After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl will return to the Golden State in 2022. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California's SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Super Bowl LVI is slated to be kicked off on Sunday, February 6.

Next year will mark the 13th Super Bowl played in California. Santa Clara, San Diego, Pasadena, Palo Alto, and Los Angles are the California cities that have previously hosted a Super Bowl. California's 12 Super Bowls is second to Florida, which just hosted its 17th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Miami's 11 Super Bowls remains the all-time record, followed by New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (five) and Pasadena (five).

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: FuBoTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Rams and Chargers could join the 2020 Buccaneers as the only teams to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium. By virtue of winning the NFC title, the Buccaneers became the first team to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium during Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers were also the home team by virtue of being the NFC team. The AFC will be the home team for Super Bowl LVI.

Kansas City (+550) is the early favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The Packers (+900), Buccaneers (+1100), Ravens (+1200), Bills (+1200) and Rams (+1300) are the other front-runners to reach next year's Super Bowl. The Lions (+10000), Jets and Texans are tied with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LVI.