2019 Hockey Hall of Fame: Women's trail blazer Hayley Wickenheiser, defenseman Seregi Zubov among inductees

Six names will be added to the Hockey Hall of Fame this year, and among them are those of a couple longtime players who not only broke records but broke barriers.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to play professional hockey at a position other than goalie, headlines the group of 2019 inductees alongside Vaclav Nedomansky, a Czech standout and the first hockey player to defect to North America to play.

That's according to TSN, which reported Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens great Guy Carbonneau, Dallas Stars legend Sergei Zubov, longtime Boston College coach Jerry York and Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford round out this year's class.

Fresh off an induction into the IIHF Hall of Fame, the 40-year-old Wickenheiser starred for Canada's women's national team for more than two decades, racking up a team-record 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 career games, and was the first woman skater to play professional hockey, appearing in 10 games for HC Salamat in Finland in 2003. Currently an assistant director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, she made five different Winter Olympics appearances, capturing gold medals in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest women hockey players of all time.

The 75-year-old Nedomansky played in the Czechoslovak First Ice Hockey League for more than a decade before making history and defecting to Toronto. A nine-time 30-goal scorer in his pre-NHL days, the longtime center twice represented Czechoslovakia in the Winter Games, taking silver in 1968, and also starred in the World Hockey Association. Nedomansky spent five seasons with the Detroit Red Wings starting in 1977 but is best known for his international journey, racking up more than 1,000 games across four different professional leagues.

Carbonneau was a three-time Selke Award winner as a 13-year standout of the Canadiens, finishing his 19-year NHL career as one of the league's top defensemen, not to mention a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Zubrov, from Moscow, split 16 of his own NHL seasons between the Stars, Penguins and New York Rangers, who he led in scoring in 1994, and also won an Olympic gold medal in 1992. York has coached Boston College's ice hockey team since 1994 and been in the NCAA for more than four decades, capturing five titles and eclipsing 1,000 career wins. Rutherford, meanwhile, continues to manage the Pens but has already overseen three Stanley Cup victories -- two with Pittsburgh and one with the Carolina Hurricanes.

All six inductees will officially be welcomed to the Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 16.