The Winter Classic has produced some sensational pregame attire in previous years. The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights hopped on that trend in a big way ahead of Monday's Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.

The Golden Knights players arrived at the home of the Seattle Mariners rocking Elvis costumes that certainly didn't disappoint.

Meanwhile, members of the Kraken showed up in fishermen uniforms and looked like they were about to board a fishing boat in nearby Puget Sound. The players were also carrying fish as they arrived.

The Kraken were led off of the team bus by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who's a minority owner of Seattle's NHL franchise.

Donning outlandish pregame attire has been a theme when it comes to the Winter Classic in recent years.

Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins players wore throwback baseball uniforms prior to the 2023 Winter Classic. The St. Louis Blues wore beach attire complete with swim trunks and flip flops before the 2022 Winter Classic, which was played at a blistering Target Field in Minnesota.

It's hard to do it better than the Golden Knights and Kraken did in the latest installment of the Winter Classic.