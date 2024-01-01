The Winter Classic has produced some sensational pregame attire in previous years. The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights hopped on that trend in a big way ahead of Monday's Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.
The Golden Knights players arrived at the home of the Seattle Mariners rocking Elvis costumes that certainly didn't disappoint.
Just a bunch of hunks of burning love 🔥 #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/Wt92pLy0MJ— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 1, 2024
Meanwhile, members of the Kraken showed up in fishermen uniforms and looked like they were about to board a fishing boat in nearby Puget Sound. The players were also carrying fish as they arrived.
showing up to the pond in seattle style 🎣 pic.twitter.com/Y0aHbFTfh5— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2024
The Kraken were led off of the team bus by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who's a minority owner of Seattle's NHL franchise.
The @SeattleKraken have arrived at the #WinterClassic, led by Marshawn Lynch! 🐟 pic.twitter.com/uxbkhrYaZ2— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2024
Donning outlandish pregame attire has been a theme when it comes to the Winter Classic in recent years.
Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins players wore throwback baseball uniforms prior to the 2023 Winter Classic. The St. Louis Blues wore beach attire complete with swim trunks and flip flops before the 2022 Winter Classic, which was played at a blistering Target Field in Minnesota.
It's hard to do it better than the Golden Knights and Kraken did in the latest installment of the Winter Classic.