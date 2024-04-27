The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without star forward William Nylander throughout the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That could change on Saturday night with Nylander expected to return for Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander played all 82 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, but has yet to suit up in the postseason due to a mysterious injury. Nylander has been participating in morning skates, but he hasn't been able to play just yet.

In his press conference on Saturday morning, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the team is "preparing" for Nylander to make his 2024 playoff debut.

"We're preparing for [Nylander] to play at this point, and that being the case, you have to make a lineup change," Keefe said.

Toronto needs Nylander, its second-leading scorer in the regular season, back for a pivotal Game 4 against Boston. The Maple Leafs trail the series, 2-1, and they've scored just six goals in three games.

Nylander is more than capable of providing a badly needed offensive boost. He just scored 40 goals for the second straight season, and his 98 points were a new career high. Nylander will also help the Leafs' power play, which has scored on just one of its 11 attempts so far this postseason.