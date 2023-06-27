The Montreal Canadiens have added another young forward to their developing core. On Tuesday, the Canadiens announced that they have acquired Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

The first-round selection that Montreal dealt to Colorado is the No. 31 overall pick, which was previously owned by the Florida Panthers. The second-round pick is the No. 37 overall selection in the 2023 draft.

Newhook, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, just completed his second full season with the Avalanche. As a rookie in 2021-22, Newhook recorded 13 goals and 33 points. In the Avs' run to the Stanley Cup, he notched four assists in 12 games played.

Last season, Newhook totaled 14 goals and 30 points in 82 games, and he saw some time in a second-line role. Just 22, Newhook should fit right in with the Canadiens, where he will get more opportunities amidst a young core that also features Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Now, the Avalanche have two first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Colorado is just one year removed from winning a Stanley Cup, and it suddenly has some draft capital to work with. We'll see whether the Avs use those picks to acquire a player who can help them now or restock their prospect pool.