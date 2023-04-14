The Washington Capitals have announced that they are parting ways with head coach Peter Laviolette. The team said it will not renew Laviolette's contract, which expires in June.

Laviolette spent three years with the Capitals and compiled a record of 115-78-27. In his first two seasons on the job, Laviolette led Washington to the postseason, but the team was eliminated in the first round.

With injuries hampering the Capitals throughout the 2022-23 campaign, they went 35-37-10 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2013-14. In the team's official announcement, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan praised Laviolette for leading the team through some trying times.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," MacLellan said in a statement. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Laviolette has been a head coach in the NHL every season since 2001-02, and he has spent time with five different franchises. After 21 seasons in the NHL, Laviolette owns an overall record of 752-503-25-150. In 2005-06, Laviolette led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup, and he also took the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators to the Stanley Cup Final.