Capitals vs. Lightning odds, Game 7 picks: Expert on 17-6 heater reveals play for 2018 NHL playoffs

Nothing beats a Game 7. The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday with a spot in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on the line. The opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is -145 on the money line at home, meaning you would need to risk $145 to win $100, while Washington is +125 (risk $100 to win $125). The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is 5.5.

Before you make your pick for this game in the 2018 NHL playoffs, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The co-founder of AccuScore, Oh has been money on his picks involving the Caps, nailing 17 of his 23 selections.

But he knows the ins and outs of both teams, and has studied all the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome.

Now, using his specialized sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis, Oh has examined Game 7 from every angle. We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the over and also has a strong money-line pick. You won't discover his reasons buried in any box score. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

Oh is aware Washington has been excellent on the road this postseason, posting a 7-2 record away from Capital One Arena, including three wins in Pittsburgh during the Eastern Conference semifinals. In their lone regular-season meeting in Tampa on Oct. 9, the Lightning won in overtime 4-3.

Both teams have played effectively this postseason, with Washington at 11-7 and Tampa Bay winning 11 of its 16 games.

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov lead the Capitals with 11 goals in the playoffs. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point are tied for the top spot for Lightning goals, each with seven.

This series could be won on special teams, as Washington and Tampa Bay have been superb on the power play. The Capitals have notched 17 goals in 57 man-advantage opportunities for an impressive 30 percent success rate. The Lightning have notched 16 goals for a 29 percent clip. Tampa's shorthanded defense has been improving, allowing 12 goals in 46 opportunities.

So which team does Oh think will take pivotal Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals? Visit SportsLine now to get Stephen Oh's exclusive selection, all from the data scientist who's 17-6 on picks involving the Caps.