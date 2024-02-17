The New Jersey Devils will look to get a leg up in the season series when they battle the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2024 NHL Stadium Series matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday. The Flyers (29-19-7), third in the Metropolitan Division, had a four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Toronto. The Devils (27-22-4), fourth in the division, had a two-game win streak stopped in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The teams have split a pair of matchups already this season, with the Devils winning 4-3 in overtime at Philadelphia on Nov. 30, and the Flyers winning 3-2 in overtime at New Jersey on Dec. 19.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. New Jersey is the -147 favorite (risk $147 to win $100) in the latest Flyers vs. Devils odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Devils vs. Flyers picks, check out the NHL Winter Classic 2024 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It enters this matchup on a strong 7-2 run on top-ranked NHL money-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Flyers vs. Devils. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and trends for Devils vs. Flyers:

Flyers vs. Devils money line: Philadelphia +124, New Jersey -147

Flyers vs. Devils over/under: 6 goals

Flyers vs. Devils puck line: New Jersey -1.5 (+167)

PHI: The Flyers have hit the first-period money line in 39 of their last 82 games (+13.40 units)

NJ: The Devils have hit the third-period game total over in 64 of their last 94 games (+15.50 units)

Flyers vs. Devils picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Devils

Left wing Jesper Bratt is the Devils' leading scorer this season with 20 goals and 37 assists in 53 games played. In the two games against the Flyers, he has registered a power-play goal. The 25-year-old from Sweden assisted on New Jersey's lone goal on Thursday, and also had one in a 4-2 win at Nashville on Tuesday. For his career, he has scored 122 goals and amassed 333 points in 442 games played.

Center Jack Hughes, the Devils' first-round draft pick and the league's overall top selection in 2019, has been red hot. In his last three games, he has registered two goals and two assists. In a 3-1 win over Seattle on Monday, he scored one goal and added an assist. He also has had a lot of success against the Flyers. In the two games this season, he has one goal and three assists, including two while on the power play. For the season, he has 17 goals and 32 assists in 37 games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Flyers

Philadelphia is led by right wing Travis Konecny, who has scored at least one point in each of his last five games, and has been red hot in the month of February. In Thursday's loss at Toronto, he registered a goal and an assist. Three nights earlier against Arizona in a 5-3 win, Konecny scored a goal and added two assists. In two games against the Devils in 2023-24, he has two assists. For the year, he has registered 26 goals and 25 assists in 55 games played. He has three power-play goals and five short-handed scores.

Also helping power the Flyers' offense is 23-year-old Joel Farabee, the team's top pick in the 2018 draft. In 55 games this season, he has scored 17 goals and added 25 assists. He had an assist in Thursday's loss and has two for the month, after registering five goals and 10 assists in January. He has one assist in the two games against New Jersey. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Flyers vs. Devils picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 5.8 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Devils vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.