It's no secret that rapper Drake is an avid sports bettor. Sometimes that pays off, like on Sunday when cashed in on a large parlay. In a post to his Instagram story on Monday, Drake shared a screenshot of a three-leg parlay that he won him a whopping $2.6 million.

Drake's put $308,832 a parlay that featured the New York Rangers moneyline, the Dallas Mavericks moneyline and the Calgary Flames moneyline during their respective Game 7s on Sunday.

The Rangers were able to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, in overtime with star winger Artemi Panarin scoring the game-winning goal. The Penguins did get captain Sidney Crosby and goaltender Tristan Jarry back from injury for Game 7, but the Rangers were able to outlast their Eastern Conference rivals.

The 35-year-old rapper also dipped into the ice once again as he took the Flames to beat the Dallas Stars. The Flames were able to erase a one-goal deficit on multiple occasions and came away with a 3-2 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from winger Johnny Gaudreau.

Finally, Drake dabbled on the NBA as he took the underdog Mavericks to defeat the Suns. It's been well-documented that the Suns had arguably their worst performance of the entire season in a 123-90 loss.

Drake's parlay was bet on Stake.com, a sports betting platform in which the rapper is partnered with.