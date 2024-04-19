For the first time ever, the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets and Avalanche finished second and third, respectively, in the Central Division and should provide a fun first-round slugfest.

The Jets were something of a pleasant surprise in 2023-24, winning 51 games and finishing a handful of points behind the Dallas Stars atop the Central Division. As always, Connor Hellebuyck provided all-world goaltending for Winnipeg, but the team wasn't over-reliant on him. The Jets used a balanced attack and a strong defensive structure to take a step forward this season, and trade deadline additions of Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli have only made them more formidable.

Following a stunning first-round playoff exit last season, the Avalanche are looking for redemption in 2024. With Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon leading the way, they might just get it. MacKinnon has turned in a spectacular 51-goal and 138-point campaign while driving the bus in Colorado every night. The Avs' goaltending situation is notably worse than that of the Jets, but they make up for that with some serious star power. It's hard to find a better quartet than Colorado's combination of MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews.

These two Central Division foes will begin their playoff clash on Sunday. The full schedule details can be found below.

Full Jets vs. Avalanche schedule

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 | 7 p.m. | at WPG | ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 | 9:30 p.m. | at WG | ESPN

Game 3: Friday, April 26 | 10 p.m. | at COL | TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 | 2:30 p.m. | at COL | TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 2 | TBD | at COL | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 4 | TBD | at WPG | TBD

*if necessary