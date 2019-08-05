Kevin Shattenkirk, Lightning agree to one-year deal after Rangers buyout
The veteran defenseman was bought out by the New York Rangers last week
The New York Rangers bought out Kevin Shattenkirk last week in order to alleviate salary cap issues.
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that the team has signed the defenseman to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
Shattenkirk had played the past two seasons with the Rangers after signing a four-year, $26 million contract with them back in 2017. However, his tenure in New York was littered with struggles and injuries, which forced the team to sever ties.
During his time with the franchise, Shattenkirk scored seven goals and recorded 44 assists with three of those goals coming on the man advantage. Shattenkirk is coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which he scored just two goals and dished out 26 assists in 73 games. The former first-round pick played just 46 games in the previous season for New York.
Now Shattenkirk joins a Lightning team that has very lofty expectations after winning an NHL-best 62 games during the 2018-19 season. Despite that win total, Tampa Bay was swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening round of the playoffs.
Tampa Bay currently owns a defense that in anchored by veteran Victor Hedman, who is coming off a 54-point season. The team also relies on Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak on its back end.
Shattenkirk adds a veteran presence to the mix and will be looking to prove himself after a less-than-stellar tenure with the Rangers.
