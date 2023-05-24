MetLife Stadium is slated to host two NHL Stadium Series games in February of 2024, according to Sportsnet. One contest will reportedly feature the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders, while other will be the New Jersey Devils facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers.

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, N.J., serves as the home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. It has never hosted a modern outdoor NHL game. The only stadiums in New York or New Jersey that have hosted outdoor hockey games are Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

Both the Rangers and Islanders have participated in the Stadium Series in the past, though.

The two teams faced off back in 2014 at Yankee Stadium. The Rangers own a 4-0 record in outdoor games, including recording two victories in the Winter Classic. The Rangers beat the Flyers, 3-2, at Citizens Bank Park in 2012 and topped the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, in overtime at Citi Field in 2018.

The Devils have appeared in the Stadium Series once before, when they faced the Rangers in the 2014 Stadium Series.

The league has been organizing outdoor games on a yearly basis since the first Winter Classic was held in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo. That particular contest saw the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Sabres, 2-1, in a shootout.

During the 2022-23 season, the Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., which is the home stadium to the NC State football team.