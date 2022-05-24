Colorado Avalanche star Nazem Kadri was subject to racist threats following his collision with St. Louis Blues Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. As a result of the collision -- which the NHL did not suspend or fine Kadri for -- Binnington was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a knee injury.
One game later, Kadri, who is only the fourth player of Lebanese descent to ever play in the NHL, was able to silence everyone as he recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 Avalanche victory.
"Unfortunately, I've been dealing with that a long time," Kadri told the NHL on TNT crew following Game 4 of the online threats, many of which were race related. "That's sad to say, but I'm getting good at putting in the rearview mirror. It's a big deal. I try to act like it's not. Just try to keep moving forward. I know those messages I got don't reflect every single fan in St. Louis. But for those that hate, that one's for them."
"For those who hate, that was for them."— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 24, 2022
Nazem Kadri spoke to the panel about his performance tonight in St. Louis and dealing with the threats he received after Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w88yIGm7Yf
There was an increased police presence at the Avalanche's team hotel as they arrived to the Enterprise Center for Game 4 due to the threats that Kadri has received.
"I wasn't that involved until the police were involved," Kadri added. "I guess some people contacted them about some hateful messages. I was able to read those messages. They were very extreme. I just tried to shake it off. [The police] did a good job assuring me and making me feel safe."
After the Avalanche and Blues exchanged goals in the first period of Monday's contest, Kadri scored just 4:07 into the second period off an assist from fellow forward Valeri Nichuskin. Just over three minutes later, Kadri found the back of the net once again for a goal that gave Colorado a 4-1 lead.
The Blues would add a pair of goals late in the second period to make it a 4-3 game entering the final 20 minutes. Kadri then rose to the occasion one more time. He happened to be at the right place at the right time and rifled a shot from the face-off circle past goaltender Ville Husso, who has replaced Binnington.
"I wanted to come out and put a mark on this game, especially with everything that happened. To do it on the road, it was pure," Kadri added.