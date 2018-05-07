NHL Playoffs 2018: Full TV schedule, bracket, scores, series results, odds for Stanley Cup
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.
Six teams remain on the road to the Stanley Cup Final and two more could be eliminated on Monday night. The top-seeded Predators and the Penguins, the the defending Stanley Cup champions, are both on the ropes entering their Game 6 matchups with the Jets and the Capitals. The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
* - If necessary
Bracket
Second round
Thursday, April 26
Friday, April 27
Saturday, April 28
Sunday, April 29
Monday, April 30
Tuesday, May 1
Wednesday, May 2
Thursday, May 3
Friday, May 4
Saturday, May 5
- Washington Capitals 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (WSH leads 3-2)
- Winnipeg Jets 6, Nashville Predators 2 (WPG leads 3-2)
Sunday, May 6
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-2)
Monday, May 7
- Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
- Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
Wednesday, May 9
- *Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, TBD
Thursday, May 10
- *Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, TBD
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 2
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0
Thursday, April 12
- Boston Bruins 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
- Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 1
- Golden Knights 2, Kings 1
Saturday, April 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 3
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
- Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
Monday, April 16
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2
- New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
- Colorado Avalanche 5, Nashville Predators 3
- San Jose Sharks 8, Anaheim Ducks 1
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jacket 2 (2OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1
- Nashville Predators 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (Sharks win series 4-0)
Thursday, April 19
Friday, April 20
- Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
- Winnipeg Jets 5, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets win series 4-1)
- Colorado Avalanche 2, Nashville Predators 1
Saturday, April 21
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Washington Capitals 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 3
Sunday, April 22
- Pittsburgh Penguins 8, Philadelphia Flyers 5 (Penguins win series 4-2)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Predators win series 4-2)
Monday, April 23
- Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Series tied 3-3)
- Washington Capitals 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (Capitals win series 4-2)
Wednesday, April 25
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (Bruins win series 4-3)
NHL Playoffs odds
Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.
-
2018 NHL playoffs bracket, schedule
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the...
-
Five reasons the Bruins were eliminated
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Bruins
-
Sharks-Golden Knights breakdown, results
The Golden Knights beat the Sharks in six games to advance to the Western Conference Final
-
Jets vs. Predators playoff preview
The Jets pushed the Predators to the brink of elimination with a statement road win in Game...
-
Caps vs. Penguins playoff preview
The Penguins own the Capitals in the postseason -- is there any reason to believe this year...
-
Bruins-Lightning breakdown, results
After getting trounced in Game 1, the Lightning surged for four straight victories to knock...