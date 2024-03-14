The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that a shipment carrying Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been stolen after arriving in California. The Jagr bobbleheads were slated to be handed out prior to Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Instead, the team announced the bobbleheads would be available at a later date.

The Penguins revealed they're working with the manufacturer and transportation companies, and they have alerted state and federal authorities. The authorities are currently attempting to locate the stolen goods.

"We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation" Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement. "While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

All fans attending Thursday's game will receive a voucher including a scannable barcode that will be required to pick up their bobblehead at a later date. Once the bobbleheads are located, fans who attended Thursday's game will be able to pick them up.

Jagr is scheduled to be in attendance for Thursday's game at PPG Paints Arena. The team retired Jagr's No. 68 in a ceremony last month.