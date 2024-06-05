The 2024 Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday as the Florida Panthers host the five-time champion Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers are making their third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and second straight after losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last year. Edmonton has reached the Stanley Cup Final for the eighth time in franchise history but first since 2006, when it was defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. Both teams trailed 2-1 in the conference finals before posting six-game victories, with Florida beating the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the East and the Oilers knocking off the top-seeded Dallas Stars in the West. The Panthers won both 2023-24 regular-season meetings between the teams.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -137 favorite (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks or Stanley Cup Final predictions, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 NHL playoffs on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Oilers and just locked in its NHL picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Oilers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Florida -137, Edmonton +116

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+186)

FLA: The Panthers are 11-3 in their past 14 games at home

EDM: The Oilers are 12-2 in their last 14 games on the road against Florida

Panthers vs. Oilers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Panthers

Florida clamped down defensively after its 5-4 overtime loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, allowing a total of five goals over the last three outings. That game against the Rangers was uncharacteristic of the Panthers, as they yielded two goals or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff contests. Overall this postseason, they have held opponents under three goals in 13 of their 17 games.

Left wing Matthew Tkachuk was Florida's leading scorer in its run to the Stanley Cup Final last postseason with 24 points in 20 games, and the 26-year-old tops the team in the 2024 NHL playoffs with 19 points. Tkachuk is tied for fourth in the NHL with a franchise playoff record of 14 assists, one more than his total from last postseason. Carter Verhaeghe is the Panthers' top goal scorer with nine, while fellow center Sam Reinhart - who netted a career-high 57 tallies in the regular season - has scored eight times. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton has tightened up in its own end even more than Florida has, giving up only four goals over its last three contests after losing 5-3 to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. The Oilers have been tremendous on special teams this postseason, ranking first on the power play (37.3%) and on the penalty kill (93.9%). The club has successfully killed 28 consecutive penalties, including all 14 in the conference final.

The Oilers have the top four players in points this postseason, with superstar center Connor McDavid leading the way with 31. The 27-year-old captain has notched 26 assists and needs five to tie the record for most in one postseason set in 1988 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Zach Hyman leads the league with 14 playoff goals after setting a career-high with a team-best 54 during the regular season, while center Leon Draisaitl is second in both points (28) and tallies (10). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Panthers vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 5.6 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Oilers in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oilers vs. Panthers money line to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.