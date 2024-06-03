The Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years. With a mix of star players playing like stars and solid goaltending, they defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-1, Sunday night to win Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

Connor McDavid set the tone early, dangling his way around Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen on a power play goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Edmonton's power play struck again in the first period when McDavid found Zach Hyman all alone in the slot, and Hyman doubled his team's lead with a quick snapshot.

Ever since tying the series at 2-2, the Oilers finally leveraged their special teams edge to tilt things in their favor. Edmonton's power play scored a pair of goals in both Games 5 and 6, and the penalty kill completely stifled the Dallas power play. The Stars failed to score on a single one of their 14 power play opportunities, and they went 0 for 3 with the man advantage in Game 6.

Stuart Skinner stopped 34 of 35 shots against him in the series-clinching win, and he answered a lot of questions after a shaky second round. When this high-octane Oilers roster gets solid goaltending, there are nearly impossible to beat.

The Oilers will now take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, and that series gets underway in South Florida on Saturday night.

Below is how you can follow the Stanley Cup Final, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ABC ESPN+

Stream: fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers at Panthers: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 2 -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 3 -- Panthers at Oilers: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 4 -- Panthers at Oilers Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 5* -- Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 6* -- Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 7* -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 5 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Rangers 1 I Recap

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 5, Stars 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Oilers 3, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap