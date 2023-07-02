The Florida Panthers have traded winger Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks, the team announced on Saturday. In return, forward Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick are headed to Florida.

Duclair is coming off a season in which he only played in 20 regular season games because he was recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in July of last year. Duclair was available for the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Final, and he tallied four goals and 11 points in 20 postseason contests.

When he is healthy, Duclair brings plenty of speed and skill to a lineup. In the 2021-22 season, Duclair was part of an offensive explosion in Florida when he scored 31 goals while adding 27 assists. Duclair gives the Sharks a legit scoring threat in their top six, which is something they badly need.

Since he has just one year and $3 million remaining on his contract, Duclair could be a great asset for San Jose to flip on the trade market as well. Dulcair would have a lot of value for a playoff team looking to add some pop to its forward group.

Lorentz, who is now a member of the Florida Panthers, is a depth winger entering his fourth NHL season. Last year, he posted 10 goals and nine assists in 80 games with the Sharks. He is slated to make just over $1 million in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Panthers are right up against the salary cap, and this deal frees up a couple million dollars in space as they try to improve upon a roster that came within three wins of a Stanley Cup. Florida general manager Bill Zito has shown a willingness to be aggressive, so look for him to make another move with the extra room he has after sending Duclair to San Jose.