The Edmonton Oilers look to stave off elimination for a third straight time when they host the Florida Panthers on Friday for Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton lost the first three games of the series but have posted back-to-back victories to become just the fourth team in NHL history to force a Game 6 when down 0-3 in the Stanely Cup Final. The Oilers are 4-0 when facing elimination this postseason and won Game 6 at home in each of their previous two series. The Panthers haven't lost three straight contests since enduring a four-game slide from March 14-23.

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -120, Florida +100

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+212)

EDM: The Oilers have outscored Florida 15-4 over the last seven periods



FLA: The Panthers have allowed 13 goals in the last two games after yielding 12 over six contests against the New York Rangers



Why you should back the Oilers

Superstar Connor McDavid has taken over the Stanley Cup Final, recording back-to-back four-point performances after notching a total of three points over the first three games of the series. The 27-year-old center registered a goal and two assists in the second period of Game 5 to become the first in history with two three-point sessions in one Stanley Cup Final. He joined Bernie Geoffrion and Stan Mikita as the only players with multiple three-point periods in the Stanley Cup Final over their careers. McDavid has 11 points in this series, the most in a Stanley Cup Final since Daniel Briere amassed 12 for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and two shy of the record set in 1988 by legendary former Oiler Wayne Gretzky.

McDavid is the top scorer this postseason with 42 points and needs five to the mark established by Gretzky in 1985. Edmonton's captain already has set the record for most assists in one playoff year with 34. With the Oilers facing elimination this postseason, McDavid has produced three goals and eight assists in four contests. Defenseman Evan Bouchard also has set a playoff record as he notched three assists in Game 5 to increase his total to 26 and pass former Oiler Paul Coffey (25 in 1985) for most in one postseason. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Panthers

Florida has won each of the previous four playoff series in which it took a 3-0 lead. Evan Rodrigues has been the Panthers' top offensive player in this series with four goals and two assists. The 30-year-old center, who netted only three tallies in 17 games over the first three rounds of the playoffs, has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests dating back to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 22 points, two shy of the franchise record he set last postseason. The 26-year-old left wing is coming off a two-point effort after having amassed the same amount over his previous seven contests. Captain Aleksander Barkov is right behind Tkachuk with 21 points and has posted eight two-point performances, the most by a Panther in one postseason. See who to back at SportsLine.

