After squandering an opportunity to claim the first championship in franchise history, the Florida Panthers get another chance when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday for Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Florida won the first three games to take a commanding lead in the series but was unable to close it out on Saturday as Edmonton staved off elimination with a dominant 8-1 victory. The Oilers are looking to become just the fourth team to force Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final after losing the first three contests and first since the 2012 New Jersey Devils, who lost the series to the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Florida -134, Edmonton +114

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+187)

FLA: The Panthers have allowed fewer than three goals in nine of their 11 home playoff games



EDM: The Oilers are 3-0 when facing elimination this postseason



Why you should back the Panthers

Florida is 8-3 at home this postseason and has won four consecutive contests in its own rink since suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final. The Panthers have allowed a total of four goals during the winning streak, only two over the last three contests and one in the first two of this series. Sergei Bobrovsky surrendered at least five tallies for the third time this postseason on Saturday, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner bounced back with solid performances on the first two occasions, limiting the opposition to a total of three goals.

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart are the top two scorers for the Panthers this postseason with 10 and nine goals, respectively, but both have tallied just once in the Stanley Cup Final. Meanwhile, Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Tarasenko have combined for five goals in the series, with the former scoring three times over the first two games and the latter converting in each of the last two contests. The 32-year-old Tarasenko, who won the Cup with St. Louis in 2019, has recorded three goals in his last five games after registering just two in his first 16 contests this postseason. He is one of two Panthers that enter Tuesday with three-game point streaks, as Anton Lundell has notched four assists during his run.

Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton finally has been able to generate offense in the series, scoring at least two goals in each of the last four periods after registering only two over the first eight sessions. Fifteen of the Oilers' 18 skaters landed on the stat sheet in Game 4, with superstar Connor McDavid leading the attack with a goal and three assists. The 27-year-old center, who has collected six points in his last two games, is first in the NHL with 38 and looking to join Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Mario Lemieux as the only players to record at least 40 in one postseason.

McDavid had three assists in Game 4 to increase his total to 32 and break the single-playoff record set in 1988 by Gretzky (31). Darnell Nurse scored on Saturday, raising Edmonton's league-leading total to 17 goals by defensemen in the postseason. Edmonton is first with a 93.6% success rate on the penalty kill and has gone 12-for-13 in the series, while Swedish center Mattias Janmark is the first Oiler with at least two short-handed goals in one postseason since Todd Marchant scored three in 1997.

