Sharks' Tomas Hertl out for season after suffering torn ACL and MCL
San Jose's hellish season continues
The hits keep on coming for the San Jose Sharks. The team's disastrous 2019-2020 campaign got worse on Thursday when it was announced that star forward Tomas Hertl would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL.
Hertl suffered the knee injury during the first period of Wednesday's Sharks-Canucks game when Vancouver defenseman Chris Tanev fell and slid into Hertl's leg against the boards. The Sharks forward was able to leave the ice under his own power and attempted to stay in the game, but eventually left the game to be evaluated by the team's medical staff.
Losing the 26-year-old Hertl is a huge blow for San Jose, as he's been the team's most productive piece up front through 52 games, leading all Sharks forwards with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists). The Sharks are already without their captain and another integral forward in Logan Couture, who suffered a fractured ankle earlier this month.
It's also concerning considering this is the second major knee injury that Hertl has undergone in his relatively young NHL career. He underwent a procedure to surgically repair damaged ligaments in his right knee as a rookie in 2013-14. This latest incident appeared to involve his left knee.
After reaching the Western Conference Final last season, San Jose came into this season with expectations of once again being a contender in the West. However, things haven't gone to plan and their 22-26-4 record (48 points) has them sitting third-last in the conference. The team fired head coach Peter DeBoer in December.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kings honor Kobe, Gianna at Staples
It was the first game played at Staples Center since Kobe's death
-
Seattle NHL team to be named 'Kraken?'
A report suggests the team is avoiding their preferred choice thanks to a series of romance...
-
Ovechkin honors Kobe with warmup jersey
The Capitals will auction off the jersey to benefit Kobe's foundation
-
What to know about NHL Trade Deadline
Teams that could be active around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
Bold predictions for NHL's second half
The Predators make a surprise second half playoff push while the Oilers cost Connor McDavid...
-
2020 NHL All-Star Game odds, top picks
John Bollman has his finger on the pulse of the NHL
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night