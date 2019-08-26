Stelio Mattheos, Hurricanes prospect, will miss training camp as he completes cancer treatments

One of the Carolina Hurricanes top prospects will be away from the ice for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell announced that forward Stelio Mattheos will miss the team's training camp as he undergoes treatment for testicular cancer.

Mattheos was diagnosed with testicular cancer in June just days after he won the Calder Cup with the franchise's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. The 2017 third-round pick underwent surgery to remove one testicle and has had multiple rounds of chemotherapy in recent months.

Once Mattheos gets clearance from Carolina's medical staff, the 20-year old will begin training again.

"I'd like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis,"Mattheos said in a statement. "I've had amazing support from my friends, family, teammates, coaches and all of the hockey organizations I've been a part of, including the Hurricanes, Checkers and Brandon Wheat Kings."

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my surgeon, Dr. Sabeer Rehsia, and all of the staff at Grace Hospital, as well as Dr. Piotr Czaykowski at Cancer Care Manitoba and all of the nurses on the chemotherapy ward," Mattheos added.

Mattheos was selected with the No. 73 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes. The Winnipeg native signed a three-year entry level contract with the Canes in March and appeared in 14 Calder Cup playoff games for the Checkers. During that stretch, he registered three goals and an assist.