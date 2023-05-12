The Carolina Hurricanes ended the New Jersey Devils' season with a thrilling overtime win in Game 5 on Thursday night. But before moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hurricanes wanted to sprinkle a little salt in the Devils' wound.

When Jesper Fast deflected a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot past Devils goaltender Akira Schmid in overtime, the celebration began at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Around the same time, the trash talk began on social media.

Just minutes after the Canes ended the series, the team's official Twitter account posted a video of notable New Jersey celebrities congratulating Carolina on its achievement. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from "Jersey Shore," Teresa Giudice from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" and multiple actors from "The Sopranos" were just a few to make an appearance.

The messages were made via Cameo, which allows people to pay celebrities to record and send personalized messages to users. In this case, it appears that the celebrities may not have known it was the actual Carolina Hurricanes who were paying for the messages. Rather, it seems that all they knew is that they were congratulating "Carolina."

Regardless of the method, it's a ridiculously great troll job by the Hurricanes' social media team.

As if that video isn't hurtful enough for Devils fans, the Canes also tweeted out some Bon Jovi lyrics after the win. The band is famously from New Jersey.

The tweets just add insult to injury after a relatively uncompetitive series. Even without a pair of key forwards, the Hurricanes shredded the Devils in five games. In its four wins, Carolina outscored New Jersey by four goals.

The Hurricanes can now kick back and relax as they watch the rest of the series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs to see who their next opponent will be. The Panthers have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 on Friday night.