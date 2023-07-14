Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is joining the 49ers Enterprises-led consortium that is attempting to take over Leeds United. Westbrook becomes a minor shareolder in the English soccer club alongside golfers Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas, who joined the ownership group earlier this week.

49ers Enterprises, which is an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, has been a shareholder in Leeds since initially investing in the club back in May 2018.

"I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers," Westbrook said at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.

"So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different."

Earlier this month, Westbrook agreed to a two-year, $7.8 million deal to remain with the Clippers after signing with the franchise late in the 2022-23 season.

In June, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reached an agreement to sell his stake of the team to 49ers Enterprises, who would then own a controlling stake in the club. The deal has yet to be ratified by the English Football League.

Leeds previously played in the Premier League, but was relegated to the second-tier Championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign due to a 19th place finish in the Premier League.