Coronavirus: La Liga suspended indefinitely as Spain continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic

After initially suspending play for two weeks, La Liga has now suspended its matches indefinitely as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. La Liga met with the Royal Spanish Football Federation and announced in a statement on Monday that play will be postponed until the Spanish government declares it safe to be able to return to the field. There are 110 matches remaining in La Liga with numerous clubs also in European competition.

The statement read as follows:

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement AGREES [to] the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk. "Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones."

UEFA is aiming for all domestic competitions to be completed by June 30.

As of Monday, Spain had almost 30,000 cases of the virus with the death toll approaching 2,000. Clubs in the country have also been directly impacted with five Valencia players testing positive for the virus following their trip to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League. Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol also have confirmed cases. The country is set to remain under a lockdown for the next two and a half weeks to combat the outbreak.

Over the weekend, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died at 76 after contracting the virus.

For more on the coronavirus situation, be sure to check out CBS News.