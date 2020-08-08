Watch Now: How Impressive Was Sevilla? ( 1:24 )

Eight teams remain alive in the Europa League following the conclusion of the round of 16, and quarterfinal action gets underway on Monday. Manchester United and Inter Milan are the heavy favorites to win the tournament, but at this stage, it's anyone's tournament to win.

You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

Before the quarterfinals begin in Germany, here is how all the teams rank in our Europa League power rankings.

RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS 1. Manchester United -- Got past LASK comfortably and are the favorites to win it all. Next up is Copenhagen, and the Red Devils should have no trouble advancing. 2. Inter Milan -- Antonio Conte's side was sharp in the win over Getafe, but it won't get any easier with Bayer Leverkusen next. If Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku continue to gel, the sky is the limit. 3. Sevilla +3 Really fine win over Roma lifts them into the top tier of contenders. The attack is relentless and unforgiving, and they will be favored against Wolves. What a tie that will be. 4. Wolves -1 Solid showing in the second leg, but you could argue they were a bit fortunate to advance. They must control the ball better to beat Sevilla. 5. Bayer Leverkusen -- They will always have a chance with Kai Havertz in the lineup, but the defense has to be near perfect against Inter Milan. Possession will be the key, as will keeping shape at the back. 6. Shakhtar Donetsk +2 An underdog with real potential. They destroyed Wolfsburg and has as much momentum as any team in this competition. A dangerous side with a clear path to the semifinals. 7. Basel +6 Fun season for the Swiss side, and the dream lives on. Do they really have enough in attack to do damage on superior defenses? It feels like they will need some good fortune to continue. 8. Copenhagen +7 The biggest underdog remaining. The Danish side was simply clinical in the round of 16. They can give United a run, but they just need to make sure they are in it come half time. Jonas Wind is in top form. 9. Getafe -- A frustrating performance in the loss to Inter Milan. Just sloppy, which is uncharacteristic for a Jose Bordalas side. They had high hopes of a deep run. 10. Olympiacos -- Really could have beaten Wolves. The chances were there with 16 shots and five on frame. Rui Patricio will be in their nightmares for a while with his saves in goal. 11. Roma -7 A shockingly poor performance against Sevilla. Just nothing went right and they looked incapable of competing. Not a good sign for a club that has had a fairly down year. 12. Wolfsburg -5 Blown out of the water my Shakhtar. After a strong Bundesliga campaign, they looked like a potential contender. Now they'll be watching from home. 13. Rangers -1 Steven Gerrard's side always faced an uphill battle to beat Leverkusen. When you only create four total shots in a game where you have to overcome a three-goal deficit, you have no chance. 14. Istanbul Basaksehir -3 Talk about going from a high to low. They win the Turkish league and then get destroyed by Copenhagen. A forgettable showing for the Super Lig champs. 15. Eintracht Frankfurt -1 The problems in defense have been there all season long. They've conceded a goal in seven straight games and have just two clean sheets since the end of January. 16. LASK -- Props to them for competing with United and nearly getting a draw. It was an admirable performance from a side not many had even heard of.

