Former NFL star J.J. Watt is not afraid to get out there and do research on important topics. He and his wife Kealia are investors in Premier League-bound Burnley F.C. in England, and he recently showed how committed he is when it comes to getting to know the fanbase.

"I think that we are most trying to do is show people what real Burnley is about. I mean, I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium," Watt said in an appearance with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

"Just getting to know the supporters. I just want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are."

The hosts of the show pointed out how much fans must love him, as well as how funny it was that he was justifying a pub crawl.

"It's research. I'm doing research," Watt said.

The game Watt was heading to was Burnley's season finale, a match The Clarets won 3-0 against Cardiff at Turf Moor, and after winning the EFL Championship title, Burnley, along with second place finishers Sheffield United, are of to the Premier League next season. Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland are competing in the EFL Championship Playoffs for the final two promotion spots.

"Idk what the caption should be. I don't care what the caption should be. This place and these people are special. C'MON BURNLEY!!!!!!!," Watt posted on Twitter. "(there may be a pint or two poured tonight. shocking, I know)"

Needless to say, it was not a quiet night out. Watt appeared on a video posted by Burnley on Tuesday saying he woke up "a little groggy this morning" but did not regret it because it means the celebration was done right. He then told fans to get some rest, but also to get ready for the parade happening Tuesday afternoon.

Watt started his NFL career after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, and was a five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year before announcing his retirement December 2022.