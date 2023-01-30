We're almost 24 hours away from Tuesday's transfer window deadline ⌛ as the rumors mill continues to churn at a rapid pace. I'm Mike Goodman, and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, we'll make sure you've got everything you need to keep track of the madness and 👀 surprising moves (like Joao Cancelo leaving Man City Bayern Munich). In addition, we will make sure you're up to date on just how incredible Napoli continue to be, plus the rest of the takeaways from this weekend's action. Let's get to it.

🇺🇸 McKennie on his way to Leeds

Weston McKennie is set to join Leeds from Juventus in a move encapsulates a lot about both the state of international soccer and American soccer at the moment. By any measure, McKennie's time at Juventus was successful. He spent his age 21-23 seasons earning himself regular playing time and starting about half of the Serie A matches during a turbulent stretch for the Italian giants, to say the least. He's started 13 out of 20 Serie A matches this season, while -- as he has through most of his career -- battling injuries. He's leaving a club in Italy that was sitting in Champions League spots -- before receiving a 15-point penalty for fraudulent accounting practices -- to a team in Leeds that is battling against Premier League relegation. As McKennie takes his medical to finalize the move to Elland Road, Leeds currently sit 15th, only one point clear of relegation, with one game in hand on most of their competitors.

This move would've felt odd a few years ago, but that's not the case these days. It's just a fact of life now in European football that even the lowliest Premier League teams have budgets that dwarf most of Europe. There was a time when moving from Juventus to Leeds would have been unthinkable. Now it's just a random Tuesday. Leeds can afford the move (a loan with a €35 million option to buy) and they can afford to pay McKennie enough to make it all a viable destination. And so he is on his way to England.

There was also a time when the USMNT midfielder transferring from Juventus to Leeds would have been considered, fairly or unfairly, a referendum on the state of American soccer. But now, McKennie is just one of too many players to count playing the game at the highest level in the Premier League. He joins Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams at Leeds where they're coached by another American in Jesse Marsch. Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic is undergoing his transfer saga at Chelsea, Gio Reyna is silencing haters at Borussia Dortmund, Sergino Dest has bounced from Ajax to Barcelona to AC Milan, the left side of Fulham's defense is made up of Antony Robinson and Tim Ream, and the list goes on and on. And it doesn't even include a single player who took the field in the USMNT's disappointing 0-0 draw with Colombia on Saturday.

Ultimately, the most remarkable thing about McKennie's move from Juventus to Leeds is how unremarkable it is, all things considered. For more on the move and how Leeds will line up with McKennie, check out Chuck Booth breaking it all down.

Booth: "Primarily, Marsch has used a 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot of Marc Roca and Adams behind Jack Harrison, Willy Gnoto and Aaronson but a few times, the team has used a 4-3-3. McKennie can slot almost anywhere but is most comfortable as a left-sided midfielder with freedom."

🔗 Midfield Link Play



🌐 It's Napoli's world

It was just another ho-hum weekend for Napoli's Scudetto chase. It's funny to think of Roma, the team they faced on Sunday as one of their closest competitors, but Jose Mourinho's side entered the clash trailing by only 13 points. It was a hard-fought, evenly contested affair that felt -- as many big Mourinho matches tend to -- like an intense cup final. A gorgeous 86th-minute strike from substitute Giovanni Simeone proved to be the difference for Gli Azzurri, who are now 13 points clear of the field (and 16 from sixth-place Roma) and playing like absolute rock stars.

By the time Napoli's coronation is over, people will forget just how likely it was that this side would come together this way. During preseason, there were four or five teams considered more likely to win the Scudetto than them. Sure they finished last season in third behind the two Milan teams, but this season was supposed to be a transitional period with Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Martins and Lorenzo Insigne, collectively the core of this generation of Napoli teams, all moving on. In their place, the squad added Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-Jae.

And yet here we are. Napoli have all but wrapped up the title before the calendar hits February, and they've done it playing a stylish and entertaining brand of soccer. They've scored eight more goals than anybody else this season while also conceding the fewest goals, 15, in Serie A. Nobody saw this coming, and it's all the sweeter for it. And, as Champions League (on Paramount+) returns next month, we're all wondering just how magical can this Napoli side be at the European stage.

