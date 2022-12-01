Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in the U.S. men's national team's 1-0 win over Iran in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, but he paid a price. Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion on the play, and he cleared the air about exactly what that means.

During a press conference prior to the USMNT's knockout stage match against the Netherlands, Pulisic was asked about the specifics of his injury. After some speculation that Pulisic got hit below the belt, the USMNT forward said that was not the case.

"I mean, it's a pelvic contusion. ... I didn't, like, get hit in the balls," Pulisic said. "I'm alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. I hit it well. It was sore, but like I said, I'm getting better."

On the game-deciding goal for the USMNT, Pulisic took a feed from Sergiño Dest and deposited it into the net while colliding with the Iranian goalkeeper. Pulisic was slow to get up and eventually had to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His status is currently listed as day-to-day, but Pulisic hopes to take the pitch on Saturday.

"I'm gonna go meet with the medical staff and the team to make a decision on today," Pulisic said. "Just kind of see how I'm feeling. Just taking it day by day for now, but doing everything in my power in order to be out there on the field on Saturday."

The USMNT will kick off against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. The team is looking to advance beyond the Round of 16 for the first time since the 2002 World Cup.