The United States men's national team remain alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they look ahead to Saturday's huge round of 16 game against the Netherlands. The winners advance to the last eight with either Argentina or Australia in line as the opponent. Beating the Dutch is easier said than done. While it might not be the classic Dutch squad we all know and love from years past with the likes of Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie and Wesley Sneijder, this is still a young, competent team with quality. They are led by Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and 23-year-old sensation Cody Gakpo.

But we are at the stage of the tournament where after 270 minutes, injuries begin to pile up, especially with a World Cup happening in the middle of the European club season. Gregg Berhalter has major injury concerns heading into this game with more information expected Thursday and Friday.

With just a few days to go until the big match, here is what to know about three key players:

Christian Pulisic

Injury: Pelvic contusion

Christian Pulisic will forever be remembered as the hero against Iran after scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory, but he was also injured on the play. It was such a concern that he was taken to the hospital out of precaution after experiencing dizziness after his collision with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He was diagnosed with a "pelvic contusion," U.S. Soccer announced. He's listed as day-to-day and expects to play, posting on social media "I'll be ready on Saturday."

What happens if he is unavailable?

If he is not available, we saw how Brenden Aaronson came on for him and would likely be the choice against the Dutch, though a ton of fans hope that Gio Reyna would get more minutes in this situation.

Weston McKennie

Injury: Quad

Weston McKennie is dealing with a quad injury, a source tells CBS Sports. That's why he came off early in the second half against Iran after helping set up the winning goal to assist man Sergino Dest. As of Wednesday, the quad was still bothering him, but the source said that he "will play Saturday." McKennie has yet to play a full 90 for the United States at the World Cup.

What happens if he is unavailable?

If for some reason he can't go, the natural replacement is Kellyn Acosta, who came on for him in the Iran match.

Josh Sargent

Injury: Ankle

His injury came while jumping over a defender and stepping on the ball, landing awkwardly with foot planting and knee locking up, but sources tell CBS Sports that his ankle was the initial concern. He was set for tests on his ankle on Wednesday, according to The Athletic. A source close to the player told CBS Sports that "Josh tentatively looks good for Saturday."

What happens if he is unavailable?

Sargent started two of the three group stage games and was probably going to get the nod against the Dutch if 100% healthy. But with his injury situation and the ineffectiveness of Haji Wright, it may just be the turn of Jesus Ferreira at the No. 9 spot if he isn't fully cleared on Saturday.