The Netherlands can take a step to ridding themselves of the title "Best Country Never To Have Won The World Cup" when the Dutch square off against the United States in a Round of 16 clash on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. In 10 previous World Cup appearances, the Oranje have finished as runner-up three times, third place once and fourth once. The Netherlands have never failed to reach the knockout stage, but they have never claimed the ultimate prize. To do so this year, they will have to beat an upstart American team that is the second youngest in the World Cup. The winner of Saturday's match will meet either Argentina or Australia in the quarterfinals. Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play for the USMNT after sustaining a pelvic injury against Iran.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET. The Netherlands are the -112 favorites (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest USA vs. Netherlands odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the USMNT the +350 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Netherlands vs. USMNT spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-115)

Netherlands vs. USMNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. USMNT 90-minute money line: Netherlands -112; USA +350; Draw +220

NED: The Dutch lead the FIFA World Cup 2022 in saves (12)

USA: Christian Pulisic has 22 goals in 55 appearances with the national team

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have been unbeatable under manager Louis van Gaal. Since the 71-year-old van Gaal began his third stint as manager of the Oranje in August 2021, the Netherlands have 13 wins and five draws in 18 matches. That run includes two wins over Belgium and Wales and one over Denmark. The last time the Dutch lost came in June 2021, when the Czech Republic ousted them in the Round of 16 at the European championships.

In addition, the Netherlands have a world class center back in Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old Liverpool defender leads the team in interceptions (three) and aerial duels won (11) at the 2022 World Cup. He also ranks third on the team in passes completed (181).

Why you should back the USA

Tyler Adams has been a force for the Americans. A 23-year-old defensive midfielder who plays for Leeds United in the Premier League, Adams has been a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine throughout the tournament, tracking back to thwart opponents' attacks before they can become real threats. He has a team-high 10 tackles entering Saturday's showdown. Led by Adams, the Americans have allowed only one goal in Qatar, which came on a penalty kick.

In addition, the United States have outperformed the Dutch in multiple metrics so far in the 2022 World Cup. The Americans have taken more shots (28 to 25), created more chances (23 to 19) and completed more take-ons (22 to 12) than the Netherlands.

