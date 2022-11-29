The United States men's national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup thanks to Christian Pulisic's lone goal against Iran, but if they are to go any further, they might just have to do it without him. Pulisic was taken to the hospital for tests that manager Gregg Berhalter described as "precautionary" after suffering an abdominal injury.

The injury occurred when he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on the winning goal. He was down for a few minutes, tried to keep playing and was taken off at the halftime break. He was visibly struggling to walk while being supported by two staffers.

After the match, Pulisic appeared to share a message via snapchat showing him in a hospital bed saying that he'd be ready for Saturday.

In terms of the game, it was Weston McKennie who delivered a fine ball to the far side of the box to Sergino Dest, who managed to head the ball across the face of goal with Pulisic finishing it for his first career World Cup goal.

The strike from the Chelsea man will go down as one of his most memorable goals given what was at stake. It was the team's second goal of the tournament and it put the Americans into the round of 16,with a date against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Here's the goal:

World Cup Group B standings